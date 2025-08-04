Waterman Watch
Open Letter to the CJC: The Power of Sunlight
August 4, 2025
Aug 4
2
July 2025
Attorney Grievance #1: Wrongful Contempt & Incarceration
Note: This is the first joint grievance concerning alleged attorney misconduct.
Jul 16
3
2
Complaint #13: Her Personal Bankruptcy & Violations of Bankruptcy Law
Note: If someone you know has filed for bankruptcy during a New York divorce, we would like to hear from you.
Jul 4
1
June 2025
Open Letter to the New York Court Administration
Note: The following was transmitted to the New York Court Administration on April 15, 2025.
Jun 21
2
April 2025
Complaint #12: Racial Bias & Insensitivity
April 17, 2025
Apr 17
March 2025
Complaint #11: Harassing the Public & Closing the Courtroom
March 24, 2025
Mar 24
What is Waterman Watch?
Waterman Watch is a coalition of individuals concerned about alleged misconduct in New York City matrimonial courts, especially by Judge Kathleen…
Mar 14
1
1
Complaint #10: Improper Charging Liens
March 4, 2025
Mar 4
1
1
February 2025
Complaint #9: Briefing Schedule Manipulation
February 25, 2025
Feb 26
4
1
Complaint #8: Off The Record Hearings
February 20, 2025
Feb 20
Complaint #7: Ex Parte Interactions
February 14, 2025
Feb 14
2
Complaint #6: Hostile Temperament
February 7, 2025
Feb 8
1
