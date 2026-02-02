The New York Court of Appeals has consistently held that the Freedom of Information Law (“FOIL”) makes all government records “presumptively open for public inspection” unless they fall under specific exemptions [see Matter of New York Civil Liberties Union v New York State Office of Court Administration (“OCA”)]. As a result, the public generally has the right to obtain, by a FOIL request, copies of complaints sent to the court administration.

The FOIL Success Story

In 2021, the nonprofit Sanctuary For Families successfully used this process to obtain records regarding a judicial officer. After many delays by the OCA, Sanctuary For Families initiated an Article 78 action, 151141/2022 Sanctuary for Families v. New York Courts Office of Court Administration. This suit forced the OCA to produce these records, some going back a decade, concerning a specific judicial officer:

Federal and state lawsuits.

Complaints sent to administrative judges and the Inspector General.

Official replies from the Inspector General.

To Submit a FOIL Request

The core of the successful template used in that case is included below. To use it:

Replace [NAME] with the name of the person. Replace [YEAR] with the start date for your search. Submit it via an online platform like MuckRock or email it directly to foil@nycourts.gov.

Additional information regarding these types of FOIL requests can be found at the official court FOIL page.

If you run into issues or have questions, we can be reached at watermanlitigants@proton.me.