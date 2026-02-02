How to Obtain Complaints by FOIL
The New York Court of Appeals has consistently held that the Freedom of Information Law (“FOIL”) makes all government records “presumptively open for public inspection” unless they fall under specific exemptions [see Matter of New York Civil Liberties Union v New York State Office of Court Administration (“OCA”)]. As a result, the public generally has the right to obtain, by a FOIL request, copies of complaints sent to the court administration.
The FOIL Success Story
In 2021, the nonprofit Sanctuary For Families successfully used this process to obtain records regarding a judicial officer. After many delays by the OCA, Sanctuary For Families initiated an Article 78 action, 151141/2022 Sanctuary for Families v. New York Courts Office of Court Administration. This suit forced the OCA to produce these records, some going back a decade, concerning a specific judicial officer:
Federal and state lawsuits.
Complaints sent to administrative judges and the Inspector General.
Official replies from the Inspector General.
To Submit a FOIL Request
The core of the successful template used in that case is included below. To use it:
Replace [NAME] with the name of the person.
Replace [YEAR] with the start date for your search.
Submit it via an online platform like MuckRock or email it directly to foil@nycourts.gov.
Additional information regarding these types of FOIL requests can be found at the official court FOIL page.
If you run into issues or have questions, we can be reached at watermanlitigants@proton.me.
Dear FOIL Officer:
Please e-mail to the undersigned, or, if necessary, send copies of all records and documents and materials relating to the matters listed below concerning the following individual: [NAME] (“Subject”)
This FOIL request covers the period January 1, [YEAR], through the date of your response. My requests are as follows:
All data, records or information of any kind relating to complaints submitted by petitioners, respondents, attorneys or other representatives or advocates, or any others against the Subject;
Total number of complaints submitted by petitioners, respondents, attorneys or other representatives or advocates, or any others, against the Subject;
All data, records or information of any kind relating to internal or external investigations into the Subject; and
All data, records or information of any kind relating to disciplinary actions against the Subject.
If all the requested records cannot be emailed to me, please inform me by email of the portions that can be emailed and advise me of the cost for reproducing the remainder of the records requested ($0.25 per page or actual cost of reproduction).
If the requested records cannot be emailed to me due to the volume of records identified in response to my request, please advise me of the actual cost of copying all records onto a CD.
If this request is too broad or does not reasonably describe the records, please contact me via email, so that I may clarify my request.
If for any reason any portion of my request is denied, please inform me of the reasons for the denial in writing and provide the name, address and email address of the person or body to whom an appeal should be directed.
As you know, the Freedom of Information Law requires that an agency respond to a request within five business days of receipt of a request. Please note that if the requested records cannot be provided within twenty business days, Article 6 of the Public Officers Law mandates that the agency state in writing both the reason for the inability to grant the request within twenty business days and a date certain within a reasonable period, depending on the circumstances, when the request will be granted in whole or in part.
I trust that the Office of Court Administration will comply with these laws.
Thank you.