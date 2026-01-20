January 19, 2026

To the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct:

I am submitting this complaint regarding an alleged pattern of misconduct by Judge Kathleen Waterman-Marshall that reportedly deprived me of due process and permitted my wealthy ex-husband to cease making all support payments and keep millions in marital assets. By issuing a “surprise” decision to dismiss the New York divorce in favor of a foreign jurisdiction, without a hearing and ahead of the scheduled return date itself, the judge allegedly shielded the monied spouse from New York’s equitable distribution laws.

The core allegations of ethical and procedural misconduct include:

Admitting to being unprepared for a substantive hearing.

Holding critical discussions “off-the-record” and for attorneys only.

Issuing a “surprise” decision five days before the return date, denying me a hearing or to make a full record.

Failing to address a prior judge’s $100,000 interim order, crippling my ability to afford counsel.

Issuing an order that contained material omissions and misstatements to justify her decision.

1. PROPER VENUE

I filed for divorce in New York in January 2021. Seventeen months later, my ex-husband filed a competing action in Belgium. The venue was critical. New York recognizes marital property while Belgian courts often recognize only the account holder or title. This means even when parties are married for decades, a bank account in one party’s name belongs only to that one party. Because nearly all our marital assets were held in my ex-husband’s name, a dismissal of the New York action effectively guaranteed he could keep millions in marital property.

Three days after the Belgium court held arguments on proper venue, where it was clear to me that the court was going to cede jurisdiction to New York, Judge Waterman-Marshall issued a “surprise” decision. She completely dismissed New York for venue, leaving only Belgium to retain control. This decision was issued without notice, ahead of the return date for oral arguments, and appears to indicate that someone communicated ex parte with the judge, making her aware of what the Belgium court was about to do.

Judge Waterman-Marshall was aware of the high stakes regarding venue, yet she allegedly engaged in the following conduct that systematically favored the monied spouse.

2. UNPREPARED & OFF-THE-RECORD

At an October 19, 2022, hearing, Judge Waterman-Marshall admitted that she had “read not a single paper” except for an interim order.

THE COURT: I don’t know that’s a possibility because I have eight minutes in which to do it, and I have read not a single paper except for the interim order.

Later in the same hearing, she requested to speak “only through the attorneys,” leaving me to rely on second-hand interpretation while vital matters were discussed. This ensured that I did not have a record.

THE COURT: Okay. Let me say we have literally 12 minutes before my next appearance so this is what – and I’ll let the interpreter interpret this. What I’d like to do is go off record and speak only through the attorneys so we can move through what needs to be done.

Two days later, she held an hour and half long off-the-record hearing again for attorneys-only. She scheduled it under the pretense of getting an update on the payment of the child’s college tuition. That update could easily be handled by email within a matter of minutes.

The climate of the entire case, including my attorneys’ behavior towards me, changed very significantly following this off-the-record hearing. The circumstantial evidence strongly suggests that the judge privately signaled to counsel how she was going to rule on the case.

3. THE “SURPRISE” ORDER

On December 20, 2022, Judge Waterman-Marshall’s clerk scheduled a hearing for January 24, 2023. The pending motion concerning the proper venue for the divorce (New York vs. Belgium) was fully briefed and set for oral argument.

On January 16, 2023, a Belgian court heard related arguments. Three days later, without notice and before the scheduled date for argument, Judge Waterman-Marshall issued a “surprise” decision. She dismissed the New York action in favor of Belgium and denied all my other reliefs.

This was extremely suspicious and disconcerting.

By issuing a decision on January 19th prior to its return date on January 24th, she reportedly violated basic procedural fairness and my right to be heard. This guaranteed that the Belgian proceeding, which benefitted only my wealthy ex-husband, would continue uncontested. My attorneys could not make any record about the impropriety of this surprise decision. My attorneys could not make a record of the whereabouts of a missing $100,000. Those funds were needed to help pay my legal fees and support my child. By making no mention of the $100,000, she allegedly ensured that my attorneys would stop working for me including taking any emergency steps to contest the surprise decision.

4. THE MISSING $100,000

On September 19, 2022, Judge Douglas Hoffman held a lengthy hearing where the alleged violation of automatic orders by my ex-husband was discussed. My ex-husband withdrew about $400,000 from a New York bank account, which I could access, to a Belgium bank account in his sole control. At the time of the hearing, there was about $160,000 left, so Judge Hoffman directed $100,000 should be immediately sent back to New York.

THE COURT [HOFFMAN]: I understand. So, what I’m suggesting is this … I’m going to do is I’m going to direct that you tender to your attorney within one week $100,000 to that account to be held in escrow.

These funds could be possibly used to pay my legal fees. No bank confirmation was ever provided showing that the funds were transferred to New York. Then, Judge Waterman-Marshall’s surprise decision ignored this $100,000 entirely. As a result, I was left without funds to afford a proper defense, while my ex-husband faced no consequence for allegedly disobeying both the automatic orders and a subsequent interim court order.

From what I can tell, my attorneys made only one effort to trace the missing $100,000. They sent the following notice to opposing counsel the same day of the surprise decision.

I found it extremely odd that my attorneys did not pursue tracing those funds any further. My ability to pay their bills was directly dependent upon that money. I believe, except for the notice, they did not send another message, file a motion, or make any further attempt to secure payment from that transfer.

To me, this alleged lack of advocacy seems inexplicable unless Judge Waterman-Marshall somehow signaled, possibly during the off-the-record October 21st hearing or through ex parte communications, that the $100,000 transfer would not be enforced and that the case was already “decided.” As I shared earlier, my attorneys’ behavior towards me changed significantly following this off-the-record hearing.

There is no disagreement that my attorneys wanted to be paid. Last year, they sued me for about $55,000 in legal fees. During this lawsuit, I asked both sets of counsel what happened to the missing $100,000. The replies were equally evasive and suspicious.

Opposing counsel said, in sum and substance, that “New York Courts ruled that they would not take jurisdiction over this matter and thus, all prior orders and decisions were stopped.”

My attorneys said, “We don’t know.”

5. MORE ALLEGED LIES & MANIPULATION

The surprise decision is not a neutral legal document but one allegedly crafted to justify the judge’s predetermined result. Key examples of material misstatements and omissions include:

On court mandates: The order makes no mention of the $100,000 transfer directive from Judge Hoffman. In reality, this was a critical, standing judicial order intended to provide funds necessary to afford counsel and support our child.

On family status: The order states “the parties do not have unemancipated children in New York.” In reality, our daughter was still financially dependent, living at home, and attending college in New York City.

On residency: The order labels my ex-husband a “Belgian citizen” to justify moving the case. In reality, it omits that he was a U.S. green card holder from 1999 until April 2022, relinquishing it only one month before filing for divorce in Belgium.

On finances: The order claims “the main stream of revenues” was Belgian. In reality, it omits that our primary family business was a New York LLC and that significant assets were held in New York bank accounts before being inappropriately transferred overseas during the litigation.

On litigation: The order references only “some litigation” abroad. In reality, it ignores a major, four-year patent lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court involving our New York LLC, which further established New York as the proper and active theater for our legal and financial affairs.

In the end, Judge Waterman-Marshall’s reported actions continued the alleged financial abuse initiated by my ex-husband after I filed for divorce. Simultaneously denying any financial support and sending the case overseas left me with no stable footing to support my child or defend my rights.

6. REQUEST FOR INVESTIGATION

The judge’s conduct allegedly shows a pattern: refusing to prepare, making secret decisions, issuing a surprise ruling, and then writing an order filled with omissions to justify it, all of which favored the wealthy spouse.

This is more than legal error; it is reportedly ethical misconduct that abandons the principle that justice should be blind to power and wealth. On this day of reflection, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I urge the Commission to investigate this violation of judicial ethics to ensure that equal justice under law is a promise kept for all New Yorkers.