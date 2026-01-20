Waterman Watch

Discussion about this post

Richard Luthmann
Jan 21

Let’s stop pretending. The New York Commission on Judicial Conduct is a pressure-release valve, not an enforcement body — and Robert Tembeckjian is the gatekeeper who makes sure nothing serious ever happens. Complaints like this don’t expose a rogue judge; they expose a rigged accountability system that protects power, money, and insiders. Surprise rulings, off-the-record hearings, vanished escrow funds, and venue games that enrich a monied spouse aren’t “errors” — they’re tactics. And CJC’s job is to bury them quietly. If you’re waiting for justice from Tembeckjian’s shop, you’ll wait forever. Real accountability only comes from sunlight, litigation, and public outrage.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/corrupt-robert-h-tembeckjian

