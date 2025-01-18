Starting this week, there have been significant changes concerning two New York City matrimonial jurists, Judge Kathleen Waterman Marshall and Judge Ariel Chesler. While it is too early to assess the impact of these transitions, the reassignment of a significant number of cases represents a positive step forward and potentially reflects the ongoing advocacy for greater oversight and reform within the court system.

JUDGE WATERMAN RELATED CHANGES

Starting this week, some cases previously under Judge Waterman have been reassigned to either Judge Linda Capitti or Judge Aija Tingling. According to public records:

Judge Capitti was most recently a Kings County Family Court judge. She previously served as a Principal Court Attorney to Judge Tandra Dawson in the Integrated Domestic Violence Court for over a decade. Before that, she served as a Staff Attorney in the Administration for Children’s Services. She received her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University (formerly Douglass College) and her law degree from New York Law School.

Judge Tingling was most recently a New York County Supreme Court judge handling guardianship and other matters. She previously served in Bronx County Family Court. Before that, she worked as an attorney at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. She received her undergraduate degree from Morgan State University and her law degree from North Carolina Central University.

JUDGE CHESLER RELATED CHANGES

Also, starting this week, some cases previously under Judge Chesler have been reassigned to Judge Lisa Headley. According to public records:

Judge Headley was most recently a New York County Acting Justice of the Supreme Court presiding over the Motor Vehicle Part while also dealing with defamation, Article 78 petitions, Article 75 petitions and commercial landlord/tenant matters.

Judge Headley previously served in New York County Civil Court and Bronx County Family Court.

Before that, she served as an Assistant Court Attorney and started her career in the court system as a typist for housing and civil court judges. She received her undergraduate degree from City University of New York, Bernard M. Baruch College and her law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center.

It is worth noting that Judge Waterman and Judge Chesler share certain connections. The law firm formerly known as Bender Rosenthal, led by Susan Bender and Karen Rosenthal, was Judge Waterman’s attorney during her own divorce matter. Additionally, Susan Bender is the non-biological parent to Judge Chesler.