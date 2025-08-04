August 4, 2025

The Commission on Judicial Conduct

61 Broadway, Suite 1200

New York, New York 10006

cjc@cjc.ny.gov

We are writing to express our grave concern that the Commission on Judicial Conduct might be allowing judicial misconduct to go unchecked for select judges and until allegations become public. It is especially troubling that any response seems to be unofficial and occurring only after allegations are made public.

On January 15, 2025, we filed our third joint complaint and made it public. It contained allegations that Judge Kathleen Waterman Marshall improperly used social media and lent the prestige of judicial office to advance commercial interests, specifically, those of her wedding planner. In a online testimonial, she praised the planner as “out of this world!” and urged the public to “get them for your wedding!” She also posted glowing feedback on the planner’s Instagram page.

This alleged conduct is prohibited per Opinion 19-87. The complaint included the following links to the videos, which were freely viewable by the public at the time:

We were heartened to see that the videos were removed a few months later. We initially believed this was indicative of a formal CJC investigation. However, as time passed, we grew disheartened. We realized the disciplinary process may not be working as the public expects.

There is no public record of the CJC disciplining Judge Waterman for these alleged endorsements. We have no way of knowing what caused the videos to be removed, whether it was an unofficial directive from the CJC or if it was the publicity itself that prompted someone to take the videos down. But what we do know is this: when the complaint was kept confidential, it was dismissed.

In October 2023, an individual complainant provided these same allegations to the CJC. At the same time, Judge Waterman was asked to address the circumstances surrounding the alleged endorsements. We understand that Judge Waterman did not respond, and a few months later, the CJC dismissed the complaint. The videos remained online until early 2025. This suggests that neither Judge Waterman nor the CJC were concerned about the alleged misconduct until it was made public.

This is especially troubling given the extensive precedent set by the CJC. Indeed, the CJC has previously admonished, censured or removed judges where one of the charges alleged the abuse of either social media or the prestige of a judicial office (enclosed below).

The dismissal of the original complaint and apparent lack of formal discipline appears to support a recent article by the Center for Community Alternatives that stated the CJC “rarely holds judges accountable.” In light of the disparate treatment afforded to these two complaints, we would agree. While all judges should be treated equally, especially concerning disciplinary matters, some judges appear, as George Orwell wrote, to “be more equal than others.”

In their recent defense of Judge Waterman, a group of New York’s most prominent matrimonial lawyers cited Judge Louis Brandeis’ famous assertion that “sunlight is the best disinfectant.” We agree. It was not until the details were made public that the alleged conduct ended. The videos were removed, approximately two years after the first, private complaint but right on the heels of the second, public complaint.

Sunlight worked to effect change, just as Justice Brandeis assured us it would. However, we cannot report that the CJC took official action. We have no indication that any disciplinary action has occurred or will occur. We believe that the public has a right to know that the CJC is holding judges accountable on the merits of a complaint rather than a rushed response to allegations being made public.

Given the apparent disparate outcomes between private and public complaints, we believe that sunlight is indeed the best disinfectant. Going forward, we shall make complaints fully public at the time of submission to the CJC.

We have submitted thirteen joint complaints as of this writing. We respectfully reiterate our request for access to the disciplinary process related to these joint complaints.

Respectfully submitted,

The Litigants of Waterman Watch

cc:

Hon. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, New York State Senator

Hon. Charles Lavine, New York State Assemblymember

PRECEDENT CJC DETERMINATIONS

Prior determinations where a charge involved inappropriate social media use include:

Thomas F. Rathbun, Jr., 2024, removal from the bench

William H. Futrell, 2023, removal from the bench

Jennifer R. Nunnery, 2023, censure

Tatiana Coffinger, 2022, admonition

Dawn M. Keppler, 2022, resigned from the bench

Robert J. Putorti, 2022, removal from the bench

David R. Stilson, 2022, removal from the bench

Kenneth C. Knutsen, 2021, resigned from the bench

Catherine R. Nugent Panepinto, 2021, censure

John R. Peck, 2021, admonition

Robert H. Schmidt, 2021, admonition

Michelle A. VanWoeart, 2020, censure

Kyle R. Canning, 2019, resigned from the bench

William J. Fisher, 2018, admonition

Christopher C. Clarkin, 2017, resigned from the bench

Lisa J. Whitmarsh, 2017, admonition

Alan F. Steiner, 2016, resigned from the bench

Prior determinations where a charge involved lending the prestige of judicial office include: