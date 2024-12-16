Please take a few minutes to sign two petitions.

This petition seeks the removal of Judge Waterman Marshall and her three clerks – David Collins, Ira Liffman and Madeleine Robinson – from the bench.

This petition seeks discipline, including disbarment, of the select attorneys listed below. They were allegedly complicit with Judge Waterman Marshall to deprive unrepresented litigants of legal representation when facing possible contempt and incarceration.

WHY THIS MATTERS?

Accountability and transparency are at the heart of the judicial system. When those in positions of power are allowed to act without oversight, the public loses trust in the system as a whole. The actions of Judge Waterman Marshall, her clerks and many of New York’s matrimonial attorneys are alleged to breach that trust.

These two petitions are another step toward restoring integrity to the judiciary.

Thank you.

ATTORNEYS ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED: