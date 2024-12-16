The Petition to Remove the Judge & Sanction Lawyers
Please take a few minutes to sign two petitions.
This petition seeks the removal of Judge Waterman Marshall and her three clerks – David Collins, Ira Liffman and Madeleine Robinson – from the bench.
This petition seeks discipline, including disbarment, of the select attorneys listed below. They were allegedly complicit with Judge Waterman Marshall to deprive unrepresented litigants of legal representation when facing possible contempt and incarceration.
WHY THIS MATTERS?
Accountability and transparency are at the heart of the judicial system. When those in positions of power are allowed to act without oversight, the public loses trust in the system as a whole. The actions of Judge Waterman Marshall, her clerks and many of New York’s matrimonial attorneys are alleged to breach that trust.
These two petitions are another step toward restoring integrity to the judiciary.
Thank you.
ATTORNEYS ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED:
Deana Balahtsis, Balahtsis Law
Deborah Blum, Law Office of Deborah J. Blum
Andre Brittis-Tannenbaum, Teitler and Teitler
Grace Chamoun Taranto, Krauss Shaknes Tallentire and Messeri
David Collins, current Clerk
Caitlin Connolly, Aronson Mayefsky and Sloan
Tara Diamond, Diamond, Fee and Kalos
Ada Guillod, Department of Homeland Security, ICE
Matthew Kesten, Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas
John Lampitelli, Teitler and Teitler
Beatrice Leong, Law Office of Beatrice Leong
Nicholas Lobenthal, Teitler and Teitler
Virginia LoPreto, LoPreto and Levy
Jordan Messeri, Krauss Shaknes Tallentire and Messeri
Jonathan Nelson, Nelson Robinson
Dilpreet Rai, Rower
Laura Ravinsky, Berkman Bottger Newman and Schein
Madeleine Robinson, former Clerk
Timothy Roque, Nelson Robinson
Cara Sheena, Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas
Michael Stutman, Alter Wolff Foley and Stutman
Heidi Tallentire, Krauss Shaknes Tallentire and Messeri
David Turchi, Turchi Law
Brett Ward, Blank Rome
Jaime Weiss, Teitler and Teitler
Judith White, Lee Anav Chung White Kim Ruger and Richter
Sabrina Woods, Lee Anav Chung White Kim Ruger and Richter