What is Waterman Watch?
Waterman Watch is a coalition of individuals concerned about alleged misconduct in New York City matrimonial courts, especially by Judge Kathleen Waterman-Marshall.
Many of us had cases involving Judge Waterman-Marshall and lived through her reported bias: wealthy, prominent or powerful litigants and their attorneys consistently received preferential treatment regardless of facts, law or evidence.
This environment of alleged favoritism caused unnecessarily long, destructive and high-conflict divorces. Wealthy parties, already free from consequences under her, grew more and more emboldened to flout court orders, ignore judgments, disregard settlements and snub custody schedules.
Many of us filed formal complaints against Judge Waterman-Marshall. A subsequent analysis of nearly 50 cases and 450 decisions revealed that the less prominent litigant reportedly lost nearly 91% of the time in her court. There appeared to be a systemic pattern of alleged misconduct.
WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?
In August 2024, Emmy Award-winning NBC News journalist Sarah Wallace aired two segments about Judge Waterman-Marshall and allegations of misconduct.
Beginning in September 2024, a series of articles appeared in the New York Law Journal to defend Judge Waterman-Marshall. The authors and co-signatories were many of New York City’s prominent matrimonial attorneys, some of whom allegedly benefitted from her preferential treatment.
We authored a detailed rebuttal to those defending her. It was written after the New York Law Journal accepted our request to respond to those articles. However, the editor ultimately ceased communication, and our rebuttal was not published. Therefore, we published it on this platform.
We believe our continued advocacy, from filing complaints to petitioning court administration and elected officials, made an impact.
In January 2025, Judge Waterman-Marshall was transferred away from divorce proceedings. Two new judges, Linda Capitti and Aija Tingling, assumed most of her matrimonial cases.
WHAT CAN YOU DO?
We believe that publicity, disciplinary actions, and legislative reforms are key to ensuring accountability and change. Therefore, we believe that people should continue to come forward and advocate for change:
Sign the petition calling for her removal from the bench.
Contact us at watermanlitigants@proton.me to share your experience or explore potential misconduct in your case.
File a formal complaint with the New York Commission on Judicial Conduct.
While we have not published individual complaints, we have compiled and published a series of “joint complaints.” These highlight patterns of alleged misconduct across many cases. As a sample:
One complaint detailed instances where litigants were allegedly wrongly subject to imprisonment at Rikers Island.
Another complaint outlined times when Judge Waterman-Marshall allegedly demeaned, harassed or threatened less powerful litigants or their attorneys.
Another complaint revealed how Judge Waterman-Marshall allegedly ensured that powerful law firms would allegedly reap millions of dollars from the less prominent litigants.
While it appears that Judge Waterman-Marshall was removed from matrimonial matters, she continues to sit on the bench apparently handling general civil matters. Despite serving in this new capacity for only two months, parties from these cases have already reached out with similar stories of alleged misconduct.
We believe that the lack of real consequence – the complete removal from the bench – has allegedly emboldened her misconduct to continue.
Your experience and complaint may help to ensure that she is no longer allowed to sit on any bench nor practice law in New York. Your advocacy may ensure that no other litigants ever have to suffer Judge Waterman-Marshall’s alleged bias again.
Thank you.
My name is Timothy O'Shea and I was abused by Justices Waterman Marshall and Ariel Chesler. The NY family courts are out of control. I submitted a formal complaint about Ariel Chesler. This is what I wrote about Ariel Chesler:
Justice Ariel Chesler is a crook who gave me a sham divorce trial, where the outcome was predetermined. My story is insane and frankly Judge Chesler could threaten me with the death penalty and I will not stay quiet about what happened to me or my family.
First, Judge Chesler repeatedly refused to admit my video and photographic evidence, mostly on procedural grounds. I couldn't afford an attorney as Chesler allowed my wife to liquidate our bank account, stealing $500k from me and preventing me from accessing any cash. My wife falsely accused me of domestic violence and child abuse in a pathetic and blatantly obvious legal-driven attempt to create a paper trail with the police, in order to win custody of my three beloved boys. On the day I asked my wife for divorce, I used my phone to record the entire day, including when she made a pathetic call to 911 claiming our kids were in danger, she was being strangled, etc. You'd think a court that cared about kids would want to see the videos of the exact moments my wife testified that the kids were in danger, but Chesler doesn't care about children or families. I had been secretly recording my wife for years, including BOTH of the times when she claimed to have been abused. Those videos show an abusive, violent and out-of-control woman who is clearly lying to the police, while I was calm and collected, as always.
I submitted hundreds of videos and photographic evidence, and to my knowledge Chesler nor anyone related to this case viewed exactly ZERO of my evidence and refused to admit it as evidence.
Second, Judge Chelser blatantly ignored the fact my children were being raised by pornographers and white supremacists. The complete and utter lack of concern for my children's welfare was absolutely horrifying. For four years he knew the truth, but ignored it, claiming I was untrustworthy and a liar, and refusing to view any of my evidence that it was true.
My ex is a XXXXXX and was working as an escort during our entire marriage, including with Jeff Epstein himself. Her name is in his little black book, and I had been anonymously approached twice with believable claims she was sleeping with very rich men for money, including a rich lawyer named XXXXXXX and two men in the XXXXXXX family, who used to own a (Professional Sports franchise).
My ex's family owns and operates a large adult business that includes strip clubs, prostitutes, sex toy shops, penis pill factories, porn video arcades, a porn distribution warehouse, glory holes, and much much more. Eight of ten adults of my in-laws work in a full time capacity for this porn business.
My wife's brother Kraig McGee, who goes by the alias 'the Porn King of Idaho', and who resides in a fake castle in Boise, Idaho, won an AVN Porn Award, the highest honor granted to someone in that industry.
My wife's mother is a national leader in the anti-black movement that sprung up in the wake of BLM. Karen McGee is a white supremacist and was appointed by the Lt. Governor of Idaho to the Idaho Education Indoctrination Task Force, known as one of the most racist organizations in the country. At a Christmas Eve party in the faux-castle, she screamed at me that "the McGees were a proud racist family" in front of my kids. This trip to Idaho was a nightmare and upon return I began a separation, which prompting my wife to create a paper trail against me.
My wife's father is a drunk who repeatedly put my kids into dangerous situations. Google "Kraig McGee from Pocatello DUI", Idaho. One Christmas, he got so drunk at a sports bar that he drove his F350 pickup truck over a woman, shattering her entire midsection (she was airlifted to the hospital). He was driving to pick up my kids, who were spending the holidays with him. Another Christmas, he got so drunk in front of my kids, he fell over and smashed his face apart, splattering blood across the floor.
My three beloved boys are being raised by this family. I cannot stop crying about what happened to them.
Third, Chesler refused to listen to my children who were begging to be reunited with me. My mother, who dedicated her life to helping the poor from eviction, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and Judge Chesler refused to allow the boys to sit at her bedside, and he refused to allow my boys to attend her funeral. https://www.syracuse.com/news/2024/02/remembering-deborah-oshea-she-offered-help-and-dignity-to-tenants-facing-eviction.html
Fourth, Chesler refused to protect me with a restraining order as my wife destroyed my life. In fact, Chesler told me "I deserve everything that is happening to me". My wife called 1) my boss and his wife, 2) my former boss, 3) the police, 4) ACS, 5) my therapist, 6) my best friend 7) my best friend's wife, 8) my ex, 9) my mother, 10) my father, and everyone else in my life.
My wife then went to the NY Post.
https://pagesix.com/2021/06/11/celebrity-fitness-instructor-kristin-mcgee-files-for-divorce/
Chesler allowed all of this. Chesler encouraged this. Chesler abused me. He failed my kids.
I lost my job because of these calls. I have no income. I am being evicted from my home and am about to relocate into a tent. I frankly am suicidal and I know the only way out of my problems is to kill myself. I cry every single day about missing my kids.
Fifth, Chelser arranged a 'hit job' mental health diagnosis which came to the hysterical conclusion that I was a dangerous narcissist, and that I was a gun threat to my kids.
Chesler refused to admit my therapist's 'all clear' mental health diagnosis. My therapist had treated me for YEARS and HE KNEW AND TREATED MY WIFE, both as our marriage counselor, and later as her private therapist.
Chesler preferred the Court's diagnosis, which gave him the authority to separate me from my children. The Court's therapist had never met me, had been briefed by my wife's unethical attorneys, and spoke to me via Zoom for roughly 2 hours. After she testified in Court, she asked Chesler if she did a good job and he told her yes she did great. It was sickening.
Sixth, Chesler allowed my wife to lie with impunity under oath and refused my request to hold her in contempt. The lies were so abundant and absurd, and so easily disproven. Chesler essentially re-wrote history with his ridiculous decision.
Seventh, Chesler made me sign a parenting agreement that wouldn't align with my new job, knowing it would prevent me from being with my kids.
Eighth, Chesler would require my elderly parents to drive to NYC at great expense to 'supervise' me with my kids. Chesler knew how difficult this was on my family.
Ninth, Chesler erected further, far more substantial barriers between me and my kids, requiring professional supervision which was massively expensive and completely unnecessary. As a consequence to the barriers, my children essentially didn't have a father, which was exactly the point Chesler was trying to make.
Tenth, Chesler allowed my wife to lie/cheat/steal with impunity, especially around parenting. My wife ROUTINELY refused to make the children available during my parenting time. Initially when my boys were spending weekends with me, my wife would go to school and take the kids on my weekend. Chesler never stood up for my kids.
My wife and her pornographer family spent $500K to destroy me and it's clear that JUSTICE IS FOR SALE by crooked people like Ariel Chesler. My life is literally ruined. I was in an abusive relationship for 10+ years, and the people who I turned to for help (Chesler), in my darkest time of need, merely abused me further. Chesler is a crook. I will never forgive him, and my family will never be the same. My boys are being raised by the most immoral, foul people imaginable while their father is evicted, bankrupted, emotionally shattered and relocating into a tent.
Chesler knew I didn't have an attorney. He never cared about my kids. He is an evil human being.
The outcome of my case was 100% pre-determined. Chesler did everything possible to ensure I was not heard, that I was labeled as a liar and dangerous, and he used illegal tactics, doing whatever it took to separate me from my kids.
He needs to be removed from his post immediately, and he needs to never preside over cases that involve children.